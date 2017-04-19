Chelsea handed major boost as £100M-rated Everton talisman tells friends he wants to move to Stamford Bridge

Speculation surrounding the future of Everton star Romelu Lukaku does not look as though it will be ending any time soon.

Lukaku is the top goal-scorer in the Premier League this season having found the back of the net on 24 occasions. His electric form for the Toffees appears to be turning heads at Stamford Bridge.

The Sun report that Chelsea are plotting a summer move to bring Lukaku back to West London. He could well be interested in making the move, too.

According to The Sun, Lukaku has told his friends that he is interested in returning to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea will have to scale Everton’s monumental asking price, however. The Sun report that they have slapped a £100million asking price on their prize asset, a transfer fee that would make him the most expensive player in football history.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we approach the summer window.