Tottenham transfer news: Pochettino plots £9M move for Galatasaray winger, will cash-in on summer flops to make room

Mauricio Pochettino is building something special at Tottenham, and it appears as though he’s keen to build on his squad in the summer transfer window.

The Sun believe that Spurs are plotting a £9million move for Galatasary winger Bruma, with Pochettino keen to draft in attacking reinforcements.

The tabloid believe that Pochettino will cash-in on summer signings Moussa Sissoko and Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, with both failing to establish themselves as significant figures in Tottenham’s squad. This will open up room for Bruma to move to White Hart Lane.

According to The Sun, Bruma is demanding a considerable pay-rise to commit his future to Galatasary – demands that the Turkish giants are unwilling to meet. The Portuguese wide-man could subsequently be on the move in the summer. They note that he has just one year remaining on his contract in Istanbul, meaning that Tottenham could secure his services for a cut-price £9million fee.