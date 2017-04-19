Tottenham plot stunning £30M move for unsettled Bayern Munich speedster

Tottenham may narrowly fall short in the title race this term, but Mauricio Pochettino is going to ensure they’re ready to go again next term.

He may well start by recruiting Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa. The Mirror believe that Tottenham are plotting a sensational £30million summer move to bring Costa to White Hart Lane.

The Mirror believe that Costa is unsettled at the Allianz Arena, and Spurs will try and use that to their advantage. The tabloid note that summer signing Moussa Sissoko is set to leave in the summer transfer window, opening up a spot in the squad for Costa.

Costa was considered a key member of Pep Guardiola’s side when he held the reins at the Allianz, but he has fallen out of favour since Carlo Ancelotti took charge in the summer. He could subsequently look to leave in search of regular first-team football, and Tottenham could be set to offer him an exit route.