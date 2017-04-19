(Video) Valere Germain scores 22 seconds after coming on as substitute to ensure AS Monaco’s progression to CL semis

Valere Germain rounded off an impressive AS Monaco victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The Ligue 1 leaders were already headed for the semi-finals, after goals from Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao built on their 3-2 lead from the first-leg.

However, Germain found the back of the net on the break-away just 22 seconds after coming on as a substitute to put the cherry on top of a memorable night for Monaco.

Having came through the ranks at Monaco, this must have been a special moment for the Frenchman.