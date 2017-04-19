(Video) Lionel Messi lucky to escape unscathed after aerial duel with Miralem Pjanic ends with a faceplant

Lionel Messi was lucky to escape unscathed from this challenge with Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Barcelona have work to do at the Camp Nou, as they bid to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit. They could well have been left to do it without their talisman if Messi wasn’t made of stern stuff.

The Argentina international challenged Pjanic for an aerial ball, and got caught underneath the Bosnian. Messi went flying and landed extremely awkwardly on his face. This is difficult to watch.