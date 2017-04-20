Chelsea star hospitalised with mystery illness, unlikely to face Tottenham in FA Cup semi-final at the weekend

Things don’t appear to be getting any easier for Antonio Conte and Chelsea.

The Telegraph report that vice-captain Gary Cahill, who has worn the armband for the majority of this season in John Terry’s absence, is a doubt for his side’s FA Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Telegraph, Cahill began to feel ill on Monday and spent two nights in hospital before being discharged on Thursday. They believe the nature of his illness is at this point unknown, but the Telegraph do not believe it is linked to what Marcos Alonso, Diego Costa and Victor Moses suffered from at the weekend.

This will be a major headache for Conte in the build-up to one of his side’s biggest games of the season so far. John Terry, Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake provide quality in reserve, but Cahill has been phenomenal this season – his inclusion in the PFA Team of The Year is testament to that.