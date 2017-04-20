(Video) Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffers horror knee injury, may have played his last game for Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may well have just played his last game for Manchester United.

The former Sweden international is out of contract with the Red Devils at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether he will put pen-to-paper on an extension.

It also remains to be seen whether he will be able to feature for Man United again this season, if the knee injury that has forced him off against Anderlecht is as bad as it first appears. I’m no physio, but I can tell you that his knee is not supposed to bend in that direction.

You can almost fucking hear that, omg. pic.twitter.com/0QEtDhkYqo — Paul (@Kolology) April 20, 2017