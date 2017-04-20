Man City will have to pay in excess of £50M to sign Juventus star, Man United and Chelsea also in the running

It looks as though Manchester City are going to have to break the bank in their search for defensive reinforcements this summer.

City’s back-line has continually been an issue for them this term, and they’ve conceded eight more goals than Premier League leaders Chelsea in the same number of games. It appears to be an area Pep Guardiola will look to improve on in the summer transfer window, and he may well have already identified his number one target.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester City are interested in signing Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci – but there’s a very expensive catch.

The Telegraph believe that Juventus will demand a new record transfer fee for a defender, in excess of £50million, in exchange for the Italian international. It remains to be seen whether that’s a price Guardiola is willing to pay.

The paper also note that Chelsea and Manchester United are also in the running to sign Bonucci this summer.