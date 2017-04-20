Manchester United vs Anderlecht starting lineups: Pogba and Ibrahimovic start as Mourinho names full-strength side

Manchester United host Anderlecht this evening as they look to progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho will have undoubtedly have been disappointed to be taking the reins at a club in UEFA’s second-tier competition when he moved to Old Trafford in the summer, but it has become a substantial part of Man United’s season.

With the competition to finish in the top four in the Premier League tougher than it has ever been, the Europa League may well provide the most realistic avenue into the Champions League next season for Mourinho’s side.

The potential rewards for winning the competition, and the significance it could have in determining whether Mourinho’s first season in Manchester is a success, is reflected in the starting eleven he has named for tonight’s game.

Summer signings Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mhitaryan all start. The only notable absentee is David de Gea, who has been replaced in goal by cup-keeper Sergio Romero.

Here’s how both sides line up in full:

Manchester United XI: Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, Pogba, Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Lingard, Ibrahimovic.

Anderlecht XI: Ruben, Appiah, Kara, Spajic, Obradovic, Chipciu, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Hanni, Acheampong, Teodorczyk.