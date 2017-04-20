Man United and Chelsea to lock horns in race for want-away PSG star, could be available for as little as £12M

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi is looking to leave the club in the summer transfer window, report The Sun.

The Sun cite Le Parisien, who reveal that Matuidi’s contract at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer of 2018, and it appears unlikely that he will be putting pen-to-paper on an extension with the Ligue 1 giants.

According to The Sun, that has put Manchester United and Chelsea on high-alert, with both sides set to lock horns in the race to secure his signature this summer.

Matuidi has established himself as one of the best midfielders in France in recent seasons, and has been able to replicate those accomplished performances in the Champions League. Despite that, The Sun believe that the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation could mean he will be available for as little as £12million.

To sign a player of Matuidi’s quality for such a small figure would be extremely shrewd business – but will he be playing at Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge next season? Only time will tell.