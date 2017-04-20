(Photo) Donald Trump son Barron spotted in full Arsenal kit at White House

Scenes if Donald Trump buys Arsenal FC for his son’s 12th birthday…

Barron Trump is a Gooner, pass it on.

The 11-year-old son of US president Donald Trump was spotted doing keepy-uppies in full Arsenal kit (socks and all) on the White House lawn this weekend.

Apparently, Barron deemed the strip appropriate dress for a meeting with MLS team DC United.

Footballer Patrick Mullins, who was one of the DC United players to visit the White House, was complimentary when discussing Barron’s knowledge of the Beautiful Game.

Mullins was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: “He was very knowledgeable about soccer, knew about DC United and was interested to know more.

“Little kid to have a passion for the game and to be knowledgeable and have a conversation with us, it makes me feel good about kids growing up playing the game.”

