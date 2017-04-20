Swansea City will make summer move for illustrious Chelsea star on one condition

Despite announcing this week that his Chelsea career is to come to an end at the season’s end, it appears as though Terry will have plenty of offers to continue playing at the top.

According to Goal, one of the clubs who could offer the former England captain a Premier League life-line is Swansea City. They believe that Paul Clement, who worked with Terry previously during his time at Chelsea, is interested in bringing him to the Liberty Stadium – but there’s a potential stumbling block.

Goal report that Swansea will only make movements to sign Terry if they avoid relegation this term. The Swans are two points adrift from safety, but there are plenty of points left to be played for and they have every chance of remaining in the division if they starting winning games.

If they pull of the great escape, we could well see Terry lining up in a Swansea shirt next season.