Tottenham coach Ugo Ehiogu in hospital after suspected heart attack

Tottenham Hotspur development coach Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at the club’s training complex earlier today.

Rumours began to spread on social media this afternoon claiming that the U23 boss had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Then at around 4.30pm Spurs issued a short statement on Twitter, confirming that Ehiogu had been taken to hospital following a fall.

We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our Training Centre earlier today. pic.twitter.com/uLZkb3hYHS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2017

Ehiogu has been a member of Tottenham’s youth coaching team since 2014.

He ended his professional playing career in 2009 when he left Sheffield United.

Other former clubs include West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Glasgow Rangers.

Ehiogu played four times for England at senior international level, scoring one goal – in a 3-0 win over Spain at Villa Park in 2001.

Football is not Ehiogu’s only passion. In 2009 the music lover co-founded the record label Dirty Hit.