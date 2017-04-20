(Video) Anderlecht draw level with Manchester United through Sofiane Hanni, Marcos Rojo’s absence proves costly

Anderlecht have drawn level with Manchester United thanks to a goal from Sofiane Hanni.
Just minutes after Marcos Rojo was stretchered off with a knee injury, his replacement, Daley Blind, played two Anderlecht players onside and allowed them to find an equaliser.
Jose Mourinho will be disappointed to have conceded such a scrappy goal. Hanni fired home from close range, leaving Sergio Romero with no chance. It’s very much all to play for at Old Trafford.
??Sofiane Hanni?? You beauty !!!
Manchester United 1-1 Anderlecht (agg 2-2)#MCFC #MUFC #RSCA #UEL #MUFCAND #LFC pic.twitter.com/qZUp07Da9u
— ????? (@CyprusPete) 20 April 2017
COMMENTS