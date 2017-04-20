(Video) Anderlecht draw level with Manchester United through Sofiane Hanni, Marcos Rojo’s absence proves costly

Anderlecht have drawn level with Manchester United thanks to a goal from Sofiane Hanni.

Just minutes after Marcos Rojo was stretchered off with a knee injury, his replacement, Daley Blind, played two Anderlecht players onside and allowed them to find an equaliser.

Jose Mourinho will be disappointed to have conceded such a scrappy goal. Hanni fired home from close range, leaving Sergio Romero with no chance. It’s very much all to play for at Old Trafford.