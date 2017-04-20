(Video) Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford combine, almost score incredible goal

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba just almost pulled off something very special.

Rashford delivered the ball into the penalty area with a ‘rabona’. Pogba met it with an overhead-kick, but his goal-bound effort was unfortunately blocked by the Anderlecht defender.

It would have been a goal that FIFA players worldwide would have been proud to score, but the Man United stars almost executed it in one of the biggest club competitions on the planet.

