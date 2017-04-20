(Video) Marcus Rashford finds bottom corner with clinical finish, sends Man United to Europa League semi-finals

The next chapter in the incredible story that is Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford has just been written.

United appeared to be heading to a penalty shootout with Anderlecht in the Europa League, and desperately needed to find a goal from somewhere. Well, they have.

Rashford shifted the ball onto his ‘weaker’ left-foot and fired home into the bottom corner of Ruben’s net to send Man United to the semi-finals. What a bright future this boy has in store.