(Video) Paul Pogba plays incredible through ball, Henrikh Mkhitaryan finishes emphatically, Man United lead

Manchester United have taken the lead against Anderlecht through Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

After being held to a 1-1 draw in Belgium, Jose Mourinho’s side held a narrow lead heading into the second-leg, having scored an away how in Anderlecht’s bag yard. They have just built on that advantage.

Mkhitaryan thumped home from inside the penalty area to send his side one step closer to the Europa League semi-finals. The Armenian has now scored ten goals in his debut season for the Premier League giants.

What a ball this was from Paul Pogba in the build up to Mkhitaryan’s goal…