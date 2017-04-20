Will Tottenham have time to surge past stuttering Chelsea?

Image source: KerryCOYS via Twitter

Chelsea’s defeat at the hands of Manchester United and former boss Jose Mourinho has opened the door in the Premier League title race.

The Blues’ lead at the top of the table was cut to four points as a result of their loss at Old Trafford, while Tottenham Hotspur continued their impressive form, brushing aside Bournemouth with ease.

Antonio Conte’s men appeared to be on course to secure the crown due to their healthy lead, but two defeats in three matches have allowed Spurs to come within striking distance; online sports betting websites such as Guts now have Tottenham at odds of 9/2 to beat out their London rivals.

There is sure to be plenty more swings in momentum in the final throes of the campaign, making it an enthralling spectacle for all concerned.

Tottenham’s surge for the crown looked all but spent in their 2-0 defeat at Liverpool at the beginning of February, with the Blues holding a 10-point lead over Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

However, since their disappointing outing at Anfield, Spurs have been flawless, winning seven matches on the spin.

White Hart Lane has become a fortress for the club where they have dropped only four points this term.

Image source: Squawka News via Twitter

Tottenham have won their last 12 consecutive games at the Lane, highlighting the potential to leapfrog Chelsea at the top of the table, although Arsenal and Manchester United both lie in wait in their final two matches at the old stadium before their move.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Spurs’ recent run of form has been the fact that Harry Kane was sidelined three of their victories, including their incredible late comeback against Swansea City on the road.

That result alone could play a huge role in deciding the title race as Dele Alli netted an equaliser two minutes from time before strikes from Son Heung-Min and Christian Eriksen snatched the three points at the Liberty Stadium.

Just four days previously, Chelsea had fallen to their first defeat since losing to Spurs at the beginning of January, succumbing to a rejuvenated Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

In that contest, Conte’s men were denied by an inspired rearguard action from the Eagles, but their loss at the hands of Mourinho and United was far more worrying for the Italian as they were outclassed from start to finish, even with Zlatan Ibrahimovic sitting on the bench.

Chelsea can afford one further loose performance in their bid to win the title for the fifth time in the past 13 years. Fortunately for the Blues, their road looks to be a lot safer than Spurs’, playing three teams currently in the top half of the league in their remaining six matches.

Spurs will be determined to push them all the way, with memories of Chelsea’s delight in ending their attempt to win the crown last season fresh in their minds.

Tottenham have the talent and the ability to win out, but they will need at least one more favour from another Premier League outfit – much like Leicester profited on Spurs’ defeat to Chelsea in the last campaign.

Buckle up – it’s going to be a thrilling final month of the season at the top of the table.