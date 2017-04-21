AC Milan transfer news: Four-man star-studded shortlist to replace Bacca, €15m target rejects renewal

After speculation that AC Milan scouted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this week, it’s been claimed that he is just one of four options for a marquee signing this summer.

New sporting director Massimo Mirabelli and coach Vincenzo Montella were said to be in attendance for Dortmund’s clash with Monaco in the Champions League, as they ran the rule over former Milan striker Aubameyang.

However, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, he is just one of four strikers being considered for the summer transfer market with the Rossoneri seemingly keen on replacing Carlos Bacca.

As per the report, Alvaro Morata, Karim Benzema and Alexandre Lacazette are also on the Milan radar, although they all come with their own issues too.

Whether it’s competition from England or a lack of desire from the selling club to part company with the players in question, it could be tricky to prise any of these top names away.

However, despite bagging 13 Serie A goals this season, replacing Bacca has to be a priority as he simply doesn’t offer enough aside from goals to this team, and even those haven’t been constant.

Meanwhile, it’s reported by AS, as noted by Calciomercato, that Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio has rejected a fresh proposal from the La Liga outfit over renewing his current deal.

Although they aren’t giving up, it’s widely acknowledged that the Argentine ace wants a move to the San Siro and will be expected to complete the switch this summer.

Should Milan sign Musacchio and one of the strikers mentioned above, or even another who doesn’t feature, it will address two key concerns in Montella’s current squad as the Italian giants look to make noise this summer following the takeover of the club by Yonghong Li earlier this month.

