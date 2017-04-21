Arsenal transfer news: Odds slashed on shock PL move, new contract for crocked ace

Arsenal have seen their odds on snapping up Chelsea legend John Terry slashed from 33-1 to 5-1 after a significant influx of bets.

The 36-year-old will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after both parties confirmed his departure, with his contract set to expire and no new deal being agreed upon.

In turn, with the intention to extend his playing career, Terry will consider his options away from Chelsea and it appears Arsenal have become a realistic choice with the bookmakers.

As reported by The Daily Mail, William Hill have confirmed that a large number of bets coming from the Reading area with a number of new accounts placing large bets has resulted in the odds being cut.

It remains to be seen whether or not such a move would happen as although Terry would love to continue at such a high level before he hangs up his boots, a move to Chelsea’s rivals surely can’t be an option.

Arsenal could certainly do with his leadership, experience and winning mentality at the club, but it remains to be seen if there is anything in the betting pattern.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph report that Jack Wilshere will be offered a new contract by the Gunners, despite the fact that he sustained a broken leg last weekend.

It’s the latest in a long line of injury setbacks for the England international, and it could have put his future in real doubt with his current contract set to expire at the end of next season.

However, Arsene Wenger strongly hinted that the injury would have no impact on the club offering a new deal, as ultimately it’s not one that requires surgery and he hopes to have Wilshere back available for the club’s pre-season tour.