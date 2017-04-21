Chelsea prepare €40m summer bid to finally prise top Conte target to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are reportedly set to make a fresh €40m offer to Roma in order to finally land midfield ace Radja Nainggolan this summer.

The Belgian international has been linked with a move to west London ever since Antonio Conte took charge last summer, but the Italian tactician has managed without him as Chelsea remain on course to win the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

However, with a return to Europe likely, he will be expected to significantly strengthen his squad ahead of next season, and it appears as though Nainggolan remains one of his top targets.

According to Tuttomercato, as noted by Sky Sports, the 28-year-old will be the subject of a €40m bid from the Blues, as he continues to enjoy another excellent campaign in the Italian capital.

The former Cagliari midfielder has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 47 appearances in all competitions, not to mention the defensive solidity, energy and tenacity that he brings to Luciano Spalletti’s side that has ensured that they are set to finish in the top three in Serie A again.

Roma have a reputation of being a selling club given that they regularly sacrifice top players to balance their books, and it isn’t likely to be any different this time round.

It may well be a question of who rather if they have to sell, and Chelsea will be hoping that it’s Nainggolan who will depart the Stadio Olimpico at the end of the season as they look to strengthen their midfield which is still lacking depth beyond the first-choice pairing of Nemanja Matic and N’Golo Kante.