Europa League draw: Man Utd face trip to Spain as they avoid Dutch giants

Man Utd will face Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-finals as Jose Mourinho looks to deliver another major trophy at Old Trafford in his first season in charge.

The Portuguese tactician secured the EFL Cup in February, but this has an entirely more important meaning as it represents a direct path to the Champions League for the winner.

Having come through a tricky tie against Anderlecht last time out, the Red Devils will be hoping for a more straightforward path this time round, although Celta have been in fine form in Europe this season and will be a tough assignment.

Meanwhile, Ajax were pitted against Lyon in the other semi-final as the Dutch giants continue to shine and draw plaudits for their seemingly never-ending cycle of youth products making it in the senior side.

Those two clubs in particular are steeped in European tradition and history, and so it would undoubtedly be the ideal final for many, but they will be focused on the task in hand as it will be a very tough ask for both to make it through.

Mourinho of course could face the possibility of seeing out the rest of the season without Zlatan Ibrahimovic after his injury sparked early concern, but time will tell if the Swede can return to lead Man Utd in the business end of this competition.

Europa League semi-final draw

Ajax vs Lyon

Celta Vigo vs Manchester United