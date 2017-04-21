John Terry blow as 58 percent of fans of rival PL club don’t want Chelsea legend

While it won’t be the defining factor in John Terry’s future, West Bromwich Albion fans have spoken and they don’t want the Chelsea hero next season.

That’s the view of the majority at least as the Birmingham Mail held a poll on the matter this week and 58 percent of those who cast a vote believe that the veteran defender shouldn’t be signed this summer.

Terry and Chelsea announced earlier this week that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season with his contract coming to an end.

Having suggested that he will continue his playing career, various options have been speculated and a stay in the Premier League can’t be ruled out.

West Brom were touted as one of the interested parties having tried to swoop for the 36-year-old in January, but judging by this poll it doesn’t look as though supporters share the club’s feelings.

It’s claimed that Terry’s age was the major factor in their choice to vote against the swoop, as the Baggies already have an ageing squad that needs to get younger and quickly with the likes of Gareth McAuley turning 37 in December.

His leadership, experience and winning mentality would arguably make him a sensible addition for many clubs, but it doesn’t seem as though it’s enough to convince West Brom fans.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not the club listen or continue to chase the former England international, as he’ll undoubtedly have other offers on the table and he’ll believe that he still has plenty left to offer.