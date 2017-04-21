Man Utd injury news: Ibrahimovic update, Mourinho pessimistic but teammate offers hope

Man Utd advanced to the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday night, but their win over Anderlecht was soured by Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury.

The 35-year-old sustained what looked to be a bad knee injury at the end of normal time, and as he hobbled off there were initial fears that his season might be done.

Further, as he has yet to sign an extension with his current deal expiring this summer, it was suggested that he may well have played his last game for United.

It remains to be seen whether or not that’s the case though as ultimately he’ll need to undergo further scans and tests to determine the full extent of the problem before a decision is made.

Given that United are going for the Europa League and a Premier League top four finish, losing Ibrahimovic would be a hammer blow for Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician didn’t sound too optimistic after the game, as he told BT Sport that the early prognosis was “negative”, thus suggesting that he expects Ibrahimovic to be out for a while at least.

José Mourinho gives an update on the injuries suffered to Rojo and Ibrahimovic, but it isn’t looking positive. ? @DesKellyBTS pic.twitter.com/k3TpkG6mFW — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 20, 2017

However, there was better news later in the night as Goal reports that Luke Shaw revealed how Ibrahimovic was on his feet after the game walking around the dressing room, thus suggesting that the injury may not be as bad as first feared.

“He’s fine. He was walking around in the changing room.”

United will hope that it’s nothing serious of course but again, the scans will reveal the issue. With 28 goals in all competitions so far this season, losing Ibrahimovic would be a costly blow at this important stage of the campaign.