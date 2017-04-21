Man Utd ready to swoop for £20m defender but PL rivals leading race

Man Utd are reportedly eyeing a reunion with former defender Michael Keane as he prepares to leave Burnley, but they’re not the favourites to sign him.

The 24-year-old has been a key part in Sean Dyche’s side since his permanent move from United in 2015, and he has gone on to make his England debut this year as he continues to go from strength to strength.

However, with that form has come speculation of interest from elsewhere, with United touted as one of the clubs interested in signing him this summer after it was claimed by Sky Sports that Keane will leave Turf Moor at the end of the season, as noted by The Sun.

In turn, it’s suggested that he’s odds on to return to Old Trafford with Burnley looking for around £20m, as he’s ‘desperate for a homecoming’ and United will forego the 25 percent sell-on fee that was included in their deal to sell him which will result in the Clarets receiving more than they would with any another club.

With his contract expiring next summer, a decision will have to be made on Keane. If reports that he wants to leave are true, then Burnley will have no option but to consider bids this summer.

According to The Times though, Everton are favourites to land the centre-half and they quote the same £20m transfer fee as being the required bid to prise him away.

United, Manchester City and Tottenham are all also mentioned as interested parties along with Liverpool, and so he certainly isn’t short of options as all of the top seven clubs in the Premier League could do with strengthening their defence.

However, if reports are to be believed, United and Everton are battling it out at the front of the queue, and so it remains to be seen who Keane opts for.