Man Utd ready to take loss on versatile ace with €11m bid likely from Italian giants

Man Utd are reportedly looking for around €11m for Matteo Darmian this summer, with Inter keen on taking the Italian international back to Serie A.

As reported by BBC Sport, Darmian was signed for a reported fee of £12.7m in July 2015, with former boss Louis van Gaal making him an important part of his plans.

However, it hasn’t quite gone to plan under Jose Mourinho this season, with the former AC Milan youth product starting just 19 of a possible 56 matches for the Red Devils.

In turn, he’s made just 21 appearances in all competitions, and although he’s come back into Mourinho’s plans at times this season, it’s still not enough to suggest that he has a long-term future at Old Trafford.

According to Tuttosport, having been left in the stands for the Europa League tie with Anderlecht on Thursday night, there is further talk that Darmian could find himself looking for a new club this summer as he himself will not be happy with his current situation especially with the World Cup fast approaching next summer.

While he now finds himself at risk of missing out after being a pivotal part of the Azzurri’s plans in the last two tournaments, a move back to Italy with the Nerazzurri could be a good idea.

In addition, it’s claimed that it will only take a bid of around €10-11m to prise him away from Manchester, and so for all parties concerned, it looks like it makes a lot of sense to allow him to move back to Italy and try to pick up from where he left off after leaving Torino.