Mauricio Pochettino delights Tottenham fans with his latest brilliant quote

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is fully focused on staying at the club, labelling them the ‘most popular in London’.

The Argentine tactician is contracted to Spurs until 2021, but ongoing speculation continues to link him with the top jobs around the world.

That is in large part down to the stellar job he has done at White Hart Lane thus far, and he continues to guide the club forward with the Premier League title and FA Cup still up for grabs.

Despite talk of interest from Barcelona or an opportunity to coach the Argentine national team, Pochettino wants to stay at the most popular club in London, in his opinion.

“I would love to be here for as long as possible because it’s a club with history, a club that is the most popular in London, more than Arsenal and Chelsea. I’m delighted here,” he’s quoted as saying by ESPN FC.

“The professional respect that this country gives you is something to take into account. You feel valued. Tottenham is a historic club at the same level as Manchester United and Liverpool.

“We are recreating that winning culture and not to feel inferior to the rest, regardless of the fact that other clubs might be more talented than us.”

In the three years that he’s been at the club, Pochettino has transformed them into a potential top-four team into a side that has challenged for the Premier League title for long periods in both the last two seasons.

With a new stadium on the way, the majority of his top players signed to long-term deals and the future looking increasingly bright, it sounds as though he has no desire to look elsewhere and will continue to lead this Tottenham project until he reaches his ultimate objective.