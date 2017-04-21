Norwich v Brighton Live Stream – Watch Friday Championship Clash from Carrow Road

Brighton will be looking to secure the Championship title as they face Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Friday night kickoff (KO 19:45).

Brighton fans can now breathe a collective sigh of relief as the Seagull’s finally confirmed their automatic promotion to the Premier League following their 2-0 victory at Wolves last Friday, which sparked wild celebrations on the south coast.

With Newcastle losing heavily at Ipswich and Huddersfield dropping two points at Derby, Brighton now have an unassailable thirteen point lead at the summit of the Championship with only three games to play.

Its been an incredible journey for the South Coast outifit, and nearly 20 years to the day since they almost dropped out of the Football League completely, and their march to the title shows no sign of letting up.

Match Information

Match: Norwich City v Brighton FC

Competition: English Championship

Date: 2017-04-21

Kickoff time: 19:45

With the incentive to be Champions of England’s second tier, there’s little to suggest that Chris Hughton’s side will take their foot off the gas as they make the trip to Carrow Road and take on Norwich City and the price on the away win simply leaps off the coupon.

The Canaries have had an up and down season to say the least, having started of well and looking realistic promotion candidates, their form has tailed off and they are mathematically out of the promotion race, finding themselves in mid table obscurity in eighth place, ten points off Fulham, who hold the last playoff spot.

Norwich themselves have struggled with inconsistency, one week thumping Championship playoff contenders Reading 7-1 then losing at home 3-1 to Fulham – Having finally shown Alex Neil the door Alan Irvine has stepped in as caretaker manager and he will be looking to improve his credentials tonight.

Its now five games since Delia’s Smiths boys have drawn a game however, so we could see plenty of goals in what could be an absorbing match this evening.

Norwich will certainly have their work cut out as they face a Brighton side that has simply steamrolled opponents in recent weeks in their charge towards the title and automatic promotion.

Chris Hughton’s side have won seven of their last eight games and have looked in imperious mood – which makes their price of 2/1 to take another three points simply too big to resist and its a price which is proving extremely popular with punters.

The home side have only won two of their last six playing at home at Carrow Road, and we expect Brighton to continue their run of form.

Get on the away win tonight at a very decent price.

