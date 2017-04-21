Pep Guardiola set to snub Man City starlet despite 17-goal season in hint summer spending awaits

Man City youngster Enes Unal is reportedly wanted by Lazio on a season-long loan deal next year, and Pep Guardiola is ready to give it the green light.

The 19-year-old is coming off the back of a stunning campaign at FC Twente this season where he has scored 17 goals as he has evidently benefited from playing regular first-team football.

Although it’s claimed that Guardiola does consider him a star of the future, as per The Sun, it’s suggested that City are ready to send him out on loan again next season to gain further first-team experience.

On one hand it seems a strange move as with a lack of depth behind Sergio Aguero up front to compete on four fronts, adding Unal to the squad would arguably be a sensible move.

In contrast, Guardiola has the flexibility to change things up top with the versatility of the likes of Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus, and combined with the likelihood that he makes a big-name signing this summer in that department, it’s unlikely that Unal would feature.

The latter seems to be key for City in that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach is still looking to mould this squad into his own, and a frontman who fits his ideals and style of play is still arguably near the top of the shortlist.

As a result, while it’s added that the Spanish tactician will take the youngster on their pre-season tour of the US this summer, it’s more than likely that another loan deal awaits as Unal continues to gain experience with the hope of eventually playing a prominent role at the Etihad.