Tributes pour in as Tottenham confirm tragic passing of coach Ugo Ehiogu

Posted by
Tributes pour in as Tottenham confirm tragic passing of coach Ugo Ehiogu

Tottenham have released an official statement to announce the sad passing of Under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital yesterday after collapsing at the club’s training centre after suffering a cardiac arrest, as he received treatment before being transferred to hospital.

However, he sadly passed away in ‘the early hours of the morning’ as per the statement from Tottenham, and tributes have been pouring in for the former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender.

Ehiogu made over 200 appearances for Villa between 1991 and 2000, while he spent seven years at Middlesbrough as he won the League Cup with both clubs while also being capped by England four times.

He also played for West Brom, Leeds, Rangers and Sheffield United before hanging his boots up in 2009, and had been at Spurs since 2014.

It will come as a huge shock to all, while the club have sent their deepest condolences to his family, with his wife Gemma asking for privacy at what is undoubtedly a difficult time for them.

Tributes and respects have been paid on Twitter, with former teammate Stan Collymore and supporters of all clubs expressing their shock and sadness over the news.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top