(Video) Paul Merson breaks down on Sky Sports in touching Ugo Ehiogu tribute

An emotional Paul Merson couldn’t fight back the tears as he paid tribute to his former teammate Ugo Ehiogu after his tragic death on Friday morning.

The pair played alongside each other between 1998 and 2000 at Aston Villa, and evidently they shared a strong friendship as Merson quickly became emotional when his passing was brought up as part of his weekly chat on Sky Sports New HQ.

Ehiogu was taken to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at Spurs’ training centre on Thursday, but the club released a statement on Friday morning confirming that he had passed away in the early hours.

While paying tribute to the late Tottenham coach, Merson also revealed he had spoken to him recently where the pair shared a laugh over Ehiogu warning him that there were some top youngsters coming through at Spurs.

However, as the tributes poured in on Friday morning, Merson did his best to control his emotions and deliver a touching tribute to the 44-year-old, and of course his thoughts were also with his family after such a loss on a personal level aside from the impact it’s had on the football world.