AC Milan transfer news: Loan flop to leave, £21m forward likely to follow with two options on table

AC Milan will reportedly bid farewell to Lucas Ocampos at the end of the season when his loan spell ends having failed to convince the club.

The 22-year-old has made eight appearances for the Rossoneri since joining them in January, but has registered just one assist in those outings.

In general, he has disappointed from an attacking perspective, although his work ethic and desire can’t be questioned as seen in his overall performances when featuring.

However, according to Calciomercato, while Vincenzo Montella will give him until the end of the season to prove himself, it looks highly unlikely that Ocampos will be at the San Siro next season.

It will be an area that Milan must strengthen though, as with Gerard Deulofeu also set to leave this summer when his loan deal expires, Montella will be short of options in the wide positions in his favoured 4-3-3 system.

Meanwhile, another player who could be heading for the exit door is Carlos Bacca, with Calciomercato claiming that Marseille are interested, but his desire remains to return to Sevilla.

The 30-year-old has bagged 13 Serie A goals this season, but ultimately he hasn’t always convinced and has divided opinion amongst supporters due to his lack of overall influence on the team and his attitude at times this season.

As per BBC Sport, Milan signed Bacca from Sevilla for £21m in July 2015, and while he has a decent scoring record, it hasn’t been enough to make himself a universally popular figure with the club’s supporters.

The Rossoneri have been linked with several big-name strikers this summer as they look to add a marquee signing to their squad following Yonghong Li’s takeover of the club, but it remains to be seen who they decide to pursue and whether or not they’re successful.

