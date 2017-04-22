Arsenal and Liverpool forced to give up chase as 16-goal Italian ace pens new deal

Arsenal and Liverpool have been left disappointed as Napoli have confirmed that Lorenzo Insigne has signed a new contract with the club until 2022.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Liverpool were among a group of clubs refusing to give up on the Italian international despite the fact that he appeared as though he was set to sign an extension.

According to TransferMarketWeb, the Reds were still hopeful, but Saturday’s press conference and subsequent signing of the deal will end all interest from Jurgen Klopp.

Similarly, it was claimed that Arsenal were keen on the winger, as reported by the Metro, but Arsene Wenger will have to look elsewhere too in his bid to bolster his options at the Emirates.

The 25-year-old has been in top form this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions, establishing himself as a key part of Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Further, as a Naples native, it will be extra special for both him and supporters to see him commit his long-term future, and he’ll hope to play a pivotal role in helping the club get to the next level in terms of challenging Juventus for the Serie A title and making a bigger impression in the Champions League.

It will be a major disappointment for both Liverpool and Arsenal to miss out, as both Premier League giants will be looking to make marquee signings this summer in order to improve further on their efforts this season.