Barcelona meet with the representatives of Manchester United target, PSG will demand £17M in exchange for him

It appears as though Manchester United will face stern competition in the race to sign Paris-Saint Germain defender Serge Aurier.

The Sun cite France Football in reporting that representatives of the troublesome Ivorian have met with La Liga heavyweights Barcelona over a potential summer transfer.

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho is keen to take Aurier to Old Trafford in the summer, so this will undoubtedly come as concerning news to him.

The Sun believe that PSG will demand as much as £17million in exchange for the right-back, a fee that both Manchester United and Barcelona would comfortably be able to afford.

There doesn’t appear to be any dire need of a new right-back for Man United. Antonio Valencia has arguably been the best player in the position in the Premier League this season, with Italy international Darmian providing quality in reserve. The doesn’t seem to have deterred Mourinho, however.