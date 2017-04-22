Barcelona misfit in advanced talks over shock £20m switch to Arsenal

Barcelona ace Arda Turan is reportedly closing in on a move to Arsenal this summer, with reports claiming he’s ready to seal a £20m transfer.

The 30-year-old has been limited to 29 appearances in all competitions so far this season, with his relationship with Luis Enrique seemingly not so strong.

Nevertheless, he’s still proven his worth with 13 goals and seven assists, and so the quality is evidently still there but the promise of regular football isn’t from the departing coach while an injury has him sidelined currently.

In turn, according to CNN Turk, as reported by The Sun, it’s suggested that he’s already at an advanced stage in talks over a £20m move to Arsenal this summer, which may well come as a surprise to many supporters.

It’s claimed that the former Atletico Madrid man is seen as the ideal replacement for Mesut Ozil, with the German international still facing an uncertain future given that his contract expires next summer, and the two parties are seemingly no closer to reaching a new agreement.

Turan would bring plenty of experience, quality and a winning mentality to the Emirates if he were to join Arsenal, as it’s added that he would be happy to play in the Premier League rather than accept a lucrative offer from China.

As a result, it promises to be an intriguing negotiation if Arsenal are serious about adding him to Arsene Wenger’s squad, assuming that the Frenchman remains at the helm with his own contract expiring at the end of the season.