Barcelona superstar to finally secure new contract worth incredible £30m-a-year

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi is reportedly set to open talks with the club over a new contract that is said to be worth £30m-a-year.

The 29-year-old has been in sensational form again this season with 45 goals and 17 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

However, Barca’s struggles this year combined with ongoing question marks over his future had led to speculation that he may well consider his options.

According to Marca, as reported by The Sun, his father Jorge is now back in Barcelona and will sit down to thrash out terms with the Catalan giants over a new long-term agreement.

As Barca continue to toil in the La Liga title race and after their elimination from the Champions League this week, coupled with the uncertainty over who will be Luis Enrique’s successor, there are a lot of headaches at the club currently.

In turn, especially with other clubs such as Manchester City said to be monitoring his situation in Spain, as noted in the report, it will be a huge relief for the La Liga outfit to finally sort out Messi’s future and build around him in the coming years again.

With an ageing squad, there is a need to start building a new cycle at the Nou Camp and it is likely to start this summer. It will be a significant boost for all concerned if they can tie Messi down to a new deal and have him lead their charge.

Barca face Real Madrid in El Clasico this weekend, with the result undoubtedly set to have a major impact on where the title ends up this season with Enrique’s men sitting in second place, three points off the pace having played a game more than their rivals.