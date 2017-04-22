Chelsea fans fume as Antonio Conte makes bizarre team selection for Tottenham clash

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to express their anger at Antonio Conte’s team selection for their clash with Tottenham this evening.

The Blues have a historic rivalry with Spurs, and that has been taken to another level this campaign. The Premier League heavyweights are going head-to-head in the title race, so when this draw was made both sets of fans were licking their lips.

However, Conte has just thrown a huge curveball with the starting eleven he’s fielded at Wembley. The Italian has left Diego Costa and Eden Hazard on the bench, with Willian and Michy Batshuayi being given the nod in attack.

It remains to be seen whether Conte has dropped the pair after their abysmal performances against Manchester United, or he’s resting them for the upcoming Premier League fixtures. On paper, though, it’s advantage Tottenham in the battle to reach the FA Cup final.

Here’s how Chelsea fans reacted to the news:

Batshuayi. Willian. No Cesc. Sit back and hit long balls for the counter. Conte has no shame — Ali Mousawi (@AliMousawi17) April 22, 2017

Herrera’s bodied Hazard to the bench. What a hero. — Jake. (@YedIin) April 22, 2017

I WANT TO DIE https://t.co/l9TR4yKlMl — TalkOfTheBridge (@TalkOfTheBridge) April 22, 2017

@ChelseaFC You guys are funny, now post the real line-up. pic.twitter.com/s8XGDTRuyN — Leonid Viktorovich (@King__Danny) April 22, 2017

Conte wants to be ashamed of himself. Obviously doesn’t get the Tottenham/Chelsea rivalry. — TalkOfTheBridge (@TalkOfTheBridge) April 22, 2017

Couldn’t care less about Costa. He deserve to be dropped. But Hazard rested in a semi fina game? Nah man not having that. — Chelsea Action (@ChelseaAction) April 22, 2017

Jesus. No Hazard, Batshuayi playing. Biggest game of the season – what is going on? https://t.co/1tOwKmjdlu — Charlie Skillen (@charlieskillen) April 22, 2017

We lose this and I don’t ever want to watch football ever again. Spurs will win the league if they win this. — TalkOfTheBridge (@TalkOfTheBridge) April 22, 2017