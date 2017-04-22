Chelsea fans fume as Antonio Conte makes bizarre team selection for Tottenham clash

Chelsea fans fume as Antonio Conte makes bizarre team selection for Tottenham clash

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to express their anger at Antonio Conte’s team selection for their clash with Tottenham this evening.

The Blues have a historic rivalry with Spurs, and that has been taken to another level this campaign. The Premier League heavyweights are going head-to-head in the title race, so when this draw was made both sets of fans were licking their lips.

However, Conte has just thrown a huge curveball with the starting eleven he’s fielded at Wembley. The Italian has left Diego Costa and Eden Hazard on the bench, with Willian and Michy Batshuayi being given the nod in attack.

It remains to be seen whether Conte has dropped the pair after their abysmal performances against Manchester United, or he’s resting them for the upcoming Premier League fixtures. On paper, though, it’s advantage Tottenham in the battle to reach the FA Cup final.

Here’s how Chelsea fans reacted to the news:

