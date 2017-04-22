Chelsea offer €5m-a-season to Serie A ace but face tough competition

Chelsea are reportedly in a battle to land Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi, with Antonio Conte having to also fight off interest from Inter.

The 23-year-old has had a productive season thus far, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for the Viola, while he has now been capped seven times by Italy.

However, his future has been the subject of much discussion all year, and it looks as though interest is ramping up in the Italian international.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bernardeschi is likely to have three options on the table at the end of the season, as he has already ruled out swapping Fiorentina for bitter rivals Juventus.

He can either pen a renewal with the Viola worth €2.7m per season without a release clause included, accept a significant offer from Chelsea worth €5m a season net, or wait for another lucrative offer from Inter who are keen on him, as per the report.

With Fiorentina and Inter crossing paths on Saturday night, it promises to add another intriguing subplot to the transfer scenario, and time will tell what Bernardeschi opts to do.

If the financial aspect of his next deal takes precedence, then he will surely be leaving Florence. However, he may well sign the new deal which would put his current employers in a strong position moving forward, with the view of getting as much as possible for him if they agree to let him leave for a bigger challenge.

Having impressed since breaking into the senior side, Bernardeschi has a bright future ahead of him. Now it remains to be seen who it will be with, with Conte undoubtedly looking to bolster his Chelsea squad this summer ahead of their return to the Champions League.