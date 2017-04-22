Chelsea vs Tottenham starting lineups: Antonio Conte rests Diego Costa and Eden Hazard for Wembley clash

Chelsea and Tottenham will lock horns at Wembley this evening with a place in the FA Cup final on offer.

The two sides are currently battling it out for the Premier League title, in a race that looks as though it’s going to go right down to the wire. Today’s game provides an opportunity for the victor to gain a psychological advantage over their rivals as we approach the tail end of the season.

Antonio Conte will be looking to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Carlo Ancelotti and win the league and FA Cup double in his first season in England. Mauricio Pochettino, on the other hand, is bidding to win his first ever major trophy as a manager.

Games don’t often come any bigger than this, but Conte has fielded his reserves. Diego Costa and Eden Hazard have both dropped to the bench, with Michy Batshuayi and Willian filling in. This is unlikely to go down well with the Chelsea faithful.