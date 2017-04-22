(Image) Tributes continue to pour in for the late Ugo Ehiogu, West Ham and Bournemouth show their class

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late Ugo Ehiogu this afternoon.

The former centre-back and Tottenham U23 boss tragically passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Ehiogu was a fantastic player in his day, and widely regarded as a great man. The reaction to his passing speaks volumes about just how highly he was thought of in the footballing world.

Today West Ham, Bournemouth, and the Wembley Stadium all paid tribute to the former England international.

Benik Afobe kissed his black armband worn in memory of Ugo Ehiogu when celebrating scoring this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/yWX903xg75 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 22, 2017