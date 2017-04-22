Injury nightmare strikes again for Jose Mourinho as second Man Utd star ruled out for season

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho is set to be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the rest of the season, and it’s reported that Marcos Rojo won’t feature again either.

The Swede looked to have picked up a terrible knee injury during the win over Anderlecht on Thursday night, and as reported by ESPN, he has torn his ACL and is likely to be out until 2018.

Given his contract expires at the end of this season, it remains to be seen whether or not he’s played his last game for the Red Devils, but he will certainly play no part again this season and will be a huge loss for the team given his influence so far this year.

However, the injury woes don’t stop for Mourinho who will be left devastated with the setbacks his squad are suffering at such a crucial time of the campaign when they’re battling for a top four Premier League finish and prepare for the semi-finals of the Europa League.

While the Ibrahimovic loss is bad enough, ESPN FC claim that he could also be without a key defensive presence between now and the end of the season too with Rojo out due to a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The 27-year-old was stretchered off in the same game, and it’s been claimed by multiple newspapers in the UK that he has suffered a similar fate to his teammate and will not feature again this season.

It’s claimed that it was confirmed on Friday that he has suffered the serious injury and will need surgery on the problem which will keep him out until September at least.

With Phil Jones and Chris Smalling recovering from their own problems, Mourinho will likely to start Daley Blind in the middle but implored the duo to show their spirit and commitment to push forward with their rehabilitation.