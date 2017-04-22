Burton v Leeds Live Stream, Huddersfield v Fulham – Watch Championship playoff contenders this afternoon

Leeds will be looking for maximum points as they face Burton, and with Sheffield Wednesday taking on Derby & Huddersfield facing Fulham, the Championship playoff race can take another twist this afternoon (KO 15:00).

Leeds’s game with Burton this afternoon takes on a new level of importance following the Lilywhites falling out of the Championship playoff places.

Three defeats in their last five matches has seen Garry Monk’s side fall from Championship playoff contenders to the dreaded seventh spot on goal difference, making the game today vital if Leeds are to push for place in the Premier League next season. Three points are a definite must.

Its been a difficult spell for the Yorkshire club, with a shock 1-0 home defeat to Wolves last week a bitter blow to take as the chasing pack has closed in and now passed them as Fulham’s recent run of excellent form has pushed them into sixth position in the league, albeit on goal difference.

No doubt fans will have one ear on the radio or more likely one eye on their phones as Fulham take on another playoff contender Huddersfield at the John Smiths Stadium, while Sheffield Wednesday have a difficult looking home match against Derby at Hillsborough.

Leeds may not have things their own way as Burton will be scrapping for every tackle and every point, with Nigel Clough’s side still not mathematically safe from the relegation trap door with four points the difference between them and Blackburn, who occupy the third relegation spot with only three games to play.

Can Fulham push Leeds out of the playoffs?

Its fair to say that Fulham have been playing out of their skins in recent weeks, and they now occupy the final playoff spot on goal difference.

The Cottagers will certainly be looking for something from today’s match at Huddersfield, with the Terriers having something of a wobble.

David Wagner’s side have lost three out of their last six games, so will be hoping to take all three points at the John Smiths Stadium today.

If Leeds are to make a push for the playoffs then realistically the Lilywhites need to take something from today’s game.

The 6/4 available on the away win looks a decent price, with Leeds having more quality in their side, and with prolific striker Chris Wood, who recently made the Championship team of the year, they have a man who can find the net and make a significant difference.

The New Zealander can be backed at 7/2 to find the net first during the game, which looks an attractive price considering Burton have conceded eight goals in their last three at home.

Those who fancy Burton to spoil Leeds playoff ambitions can back the home side to take all three points at 2/1, a price which looks a little skinny all things considered.

This is simply a must win game for Leeds, and Garry Monk’s side cannot slip up today – back them to take maximum points back to Elland Road.

