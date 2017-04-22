(Video) Eden Hazard makes immediate impact by firing Chelsea back into the lead with stunning finish

Cometh the hour, cometh Eden Hazard. The Belgian has just given Chelsea the lead once again at Wembley.

Antonio Conte opted to leave Hazard out of his starting side, instead starting Willian, who bagged a brace before being replaced by the 26-year-old on the hour mark.

Hazard has had an immediate impact, finding the bottom corner of Hugo Lloris’ goal from the edge of the box. He is, quite simply, the best player in England at this current time.