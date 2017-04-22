(Video) Hugo Lloris lucky to escape without a booking after clearly handling the ball outside the penalty area

Well, it wouldn’t be a cup semi-final without a sprinkle of controversy – would it?

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was lucky to escape without a booking after clearly handling the ball outside the penalty area.

Willian gave Chelsea the lead with a free-kick from just outside the box early in the first-half, the Brazilian should have had an opportunity to score another.

This just reaffirms the need for video technology, how on Earth have the match officials missed that?