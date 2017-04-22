(Video) Hugo Lloris lucky to escape without a booking after clearly handling the ball outside the penalty area

Well, it wouldn’t be a cup semi-final without a sprinkle of controversy – would it?
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was lucky to escape without a booking after clearly handling the ball outside the penalty area.
Willian gave Chelsea the lead with a free-kick from just outside the box early in the first-half, the Brazilian should have had an opportunity to score another.
This just reaffirms the need for video technology, how on Earth have the match officials missed that?
Late in the first half, Hugo Lloris escaped a booking after handling the ball outside the box but the referees missed it. 2-1. #CFC pic.twitter.com/Xs93VjDevn
— Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) April 22, 2017
