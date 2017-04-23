£15m Chelsea teenager could be used to prise top target from PL rivals

Chelsea could reportedly offer Tammy Abraham to Everton in their bid to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer, with Ronald Koeman keen on the youngster.

The 19-year-old has been in fine form during his loan spell with Bristol City this season, scoring 25 goals in 45 appearances for the Championship outfit.

According to The Sun, Koeman has been scouting him and is hopeful of snapping him up ahead of the competition by making a deal with Chelsea with Lukaku being tipped to move in the opposite direction.

With the Belgian international constantly being linked with an exit in recent months, it appears as though this could help in terms of getting a deal done although it’s added in the report that Everton would want to sign Abraham on a permanent basis and he would cost around £15m.

In contrast, Conte is said to want it to be a loan deal ideally as he believes Abraham has a future at Chelsea but will be aware that signing Lukaku would limit him opportunities again. Time will tell who is forced to change their stance as signing Lukaku could be a pivotal part of Chelsea’s strategy to build on this season.

The Blues lead the way in the Premier League title race and booked their place in the FA Cup final this weekend, with trophies set to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

However, with Diego Costa continuing to be linked with an exit amid interest from China, Chelsea could be forced into making a crucial signing to replace their talisman and with Lukaku keen on playing Champions League football, a second stint in west London could be the perfect solution for all concerned.