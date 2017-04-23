AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma meeting scheduled, major blow as Juventus to snap up defender

AC Milan officials will reportedly meet with Gianluigi Donnarumma and his agent Mino Raiola next week to try and agree on a new contract.

The 18-year-old’s current deal expires next summer, and with Yonghong Li having now completed his takeover of the club, it has been touted as being one of the top assignments on his to-do list.

With Donnarumma establishing himself as the first choice between the posts since October 2015, the Italian international is regarded as an integral part of Milan’s future and the club will be desperate to secure his long-term future.

According to Calciomercato, they’ve taken the first steps to doing so as there has been contact between CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimo Mirabelli with his agent, but a meeting is scheduled for next week which is seen as being decisive.

Ultimately, it comes down to Raiola wanting to know the plan for Milan under their new ownership, and if they will essentially offer the ambition and desire to win trophies to keep Donnarumma at the club.

Juventus continue to monitor the situation, but it’s added that the teenager is likely to pen a deal worth between €3.5-4m net per season and he has noted previously that he wants to stay.

Meanwhile, there isn’t such positive news with regards to another homegrown Milan player, as Calciomercato report that Mattia De Sciglio will not renew his contract with the Rossoneri.

His current deal expires in just over 12 months time, and the report claims that he wants to try a new challenge and in turn could be set for a move to Juventus.

It’s added that he will cost around €10m this summer as Milan will likely want to avoid losing him for nothing next year, but it appears as though Massimiliano Allegri has had a major breakthrough in his bid to be reunited with the versatile defensive ace which will be a major blow for Milan.