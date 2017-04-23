Chelsea must fork out €30m to land top Conte target as Italian giants enter race

Chelsea target and Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi is reportedly of interest to Inter, and is set to cost his next prospective club €30m.

The 22-year-old has had an underwhelming season to date, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 15 Serie A outings, although in his defence he’s had to battle injury problems.

Nevertheless, according to Calciomercato, it doesn’t seem to have had an adverse effect in terms of clubs interested in signing him, as Inter have now joined Juventus, Fiorentina and Chelsea in the €30m pursuit of his signature.

Take his form this season aside, he has proven since joining the Neroverdi that he is a star individual and has a bright future ahead of him if he can stay fit and find his form.

It’s added that Chelsea could be handed a boost by the fact that Inter can’t pay the full fee of €30m due to FFP concerns, and so while they will have to get creative with their offer in terms of adding players to exchange possibly, Antonio Conte could march to the front of the queue if he desired.

Widespread speculation continues to link the likes of Diego Costa and Eden Hazard with an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer, and if that is indeed the case, the Italian coach will have a huge job on his hands to replace them.

In turn, that is arguably where the Berardi rumour has come from, and so while there is plenty of interest in the Sassuolo man, Chelsea could be in the strongest position to meet his €30m price-tag and take him to London next season.