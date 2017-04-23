Real Madrid v Barcelona Live Stream : Watch El Clasico from Bernabeu

The La Liga title race looks like once again coming down to the final few matches as Barcelona and Real Madrid once again go toe to toe at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening (KO 19:45).

Only three points seperate these to Spanish heavyweights so there’s everything to play for as Bet365 announce that you can watch the game through their live streaming service.

How to watch El Clasico:

The well known Stoke based unit has announced that it has exclusive access to the match through a live feed, which can be accessed through the Bet365 website and watched in glorious HD.

The only requirement is that of course, users must be over 18 and must have a funded account. You don’t actually have to bet on the game, simply have a cash in your online account.

Both sides come into the match with differing fortunes in the Champions League, with Barcelona unable to make a dent in their 3-0 deficit against Juventus and securing only a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp, thus eliminating them from the tournament.

Real Madrid had to go to extra time to defeat Bayern Munich, with once again Christiano Ronaldo showing his class with a hat trick – he is 4/1 to find the net first tonight.

Victory for Zinedine Zidane’s side would give them a comfortable six point lead over their Catalan rivals, a lead which realistically looks insurmountable for Barcelona with only a few games left in the season.

Real Madrid are the favourites for the home win, considering their partizan home crowd, but also due to Barcelona’s recent erratic away form in La Liga.

Luis Enrique’s side have suffered two defeats in their last four away trips, losing to both Malaga and Deportivo, which has put a significant dent in their title ambitions.

Defeat here would certainly spell the end of another La Liga campaign.

Real Madrid v Barcelona Predicted Line Ups

The Catalan giants will be without Neymar, who is suspended for the match, Paco Alcacer should come in for the Brazilian while Aleix Vidal and Rafinha will drop to the bench.

Gareth Bale could return after missing the Bayern Munich game with a knock.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi will start, with both players priced at 5/1 to find the net first in the match.

What are the odds on Real Madrid v Barcelona?

Those backing Barcelona can pick up odds of 12/5, which looks a decent price nonetheless, while the draw can be backed at 3/1, and could prove profitable considering the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp last December.

One thing’s for sure, Barcelona will certainly need to up their game following a disappointing few weeks away in Malaga and in Turin midweek.

Its now 21 matches without defeat for Real Madrid and the draw looks the most likely outcome, with both sides featuring in energy sapping midweek games.

Get on the 1-1 correct score which can be backed at a juicy looking 9/1.