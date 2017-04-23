Liverpool 1-2 Crystal Palace player ratings: 10/10 Christian Benteke destroys former side

How about this for a stat?

Christian Benteke, who once cost Liverpool £32.5m – as reported by BBC Sport – has now scored more Anfield goals against the Reds than he managed for them.

The big Belgian netted twice as Crystal Palace came from behind to beat the Reds 2-1 on Sunday.

His first was an emphatic left-foot finish in the six-yard box following a fine cross from Yohan Cabaye, before he scored again with a diving header after Liverpool made a pig’s ear of defending a corner.

Coutinho scored the best goal of the game, firing in a fabulous free kick to break the deadlock midway through the first half.

Liverpool dominated possession, with 72.3%, but they were unable to carve out many clear chances against a deep Palace defence who had a game place and executed it to perfection.

Mamadou Sakho was ineligible to play against his parent club, but Palace didn’t miss the Liverpool loanee as centre-backs Martin Kelly and James Tomkins were both impenetrable, especially in the air.

For all over Liverpool’s possession, they lacked a creative spark, with their attacking superstars underwhelming in general.

Player ratings

Liverpool: Mignolet 5, Clyne 6, Matip 6, Lovren 6, Milner 6, Lucas 6, Can 6, Wijnaldum 6, Coutinho 7, Firmino 6, Origi 5.

Subs: Alexander-Arnold 6, Moreno 6.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey 5, Ward 7, Tomkins 8, Kelly 8, Schlupp 8, Milivojevic 7, Cabaye 8, Puncheon 8, Zaha 6, Townsend 7, Benteke 10.

Subs: Van Aanholt 6, Delaney 6, Campbell 6.