Major Tottenham concern as Barcelona ready to swoop for influential ace

Barcelona are reportedly set to move for Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen this summer as part of their rebuild of the squad.

The Catalan giants were eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage last week, and face a real tough battle to overthrow Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

In turn, with Luis Enrique also stepping down at the end of the season, there is a need for important changes at the Nou Camp, and it may not be good news for Tottenham.

According to The Mirror, Barca will target Eriksen in the summer transfer window, as the Dane has proven himself to be a top creative player who would arguably fit in perfectly with the La Liga outfit.

The 25-year-old has racked up 11 goals and a staggering 20 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions this season, as he has been a pivotal part of Tottenham’s successful campaign thus far.

However, they now risk losing him as it’s claimed in the report that Barca have regularly scouted him this year, and believe that he would be a perfect link between the midfield and defence to the club’s feared attacking trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Naturally, Tottenham will be desperate to keep him as he has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino. Further, they’re in a strong position given his contract runs until 2020. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if Spurs can hold off their European rivals financially, and if the prospect of playing for Barca doesn’t turn Eriksen’s head.

Although they’re certainly building something special in north London, this was always going to be a concern for Tottenham if the big European clubs started to swoop for their top players.